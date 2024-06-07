back to top
WUD invites applications for PhD Admissions; Last date to apply is June 15
WUD invites applications for PhD Admissions; Last date to apply is June 15

Tawi: The University of Design (WUD), a University Grants Commission (UGC) recognized institution, is pleased to announce the commencement of admissions for its PhD program in specialized fields including Architecture, , Communication Design, Design, Fashion, Arts, and Performing Arts. The university welcomes applicants from diverse backgrounds, regardless of their design experience, to apply for this degree.Candidates interested in pursuing a PhD at WUD can submit their applications until the deadline of June 15, 2024. The PhD entrance exam is scheduled to take place on June 29 (Saturday), 2024, allowing applicants to conveniently take the proctored online test from the comfort of their homes using laptops.WUD offers flexibility in its program structure by providing both full-time and part-time options, ensuring that candidates can balance their research pursuits with other responsibilities. Applicants must meet the eligibility criteria outlined by the UGC, including holding a Master's degree or equivalent in a relevant field from a recognized university. The entrance examination will be a 3-hour written paper which will test the basics of research methodology and academic rigor. The candidate will also be evaluated on creative inclination, structured thought, expression, comprehension, expression, language, and clarity.Dr. Sanjay Gupta, Vice Chancellor of World University of Design (WUD), Sonipat, expressed his enthusiasm for welcoming candidates to pursue their PhDs. He stated, “At World University of Design, we recognize the immense potential that midcareer faculty members and design professionals bring to doctoral research. Pursuing a PhD with us offers a unique opportunity to deepen your expertise, contribute to innovative research, and redefine the boundaries of your discipline. Our flexible program structure, distinguished faculty, and state-of-the- resources are designed to support and inspire you in this transformative journey. Join us at WUD to not only advance your career but also to become a leader in your field, driving the future of design and academia.”The deadline for submission of application forms is June 15th, 2024. For more information about admissions and eligibility criteria, prospective candidates are encouraged to visit the World University of Design website.

 

