UNIX launches ‘Made in India’ Smartwatches – Storm & Ember

Mumbai: UNIX, a rapidly growing brand in India's mobile accessories and consumer electronics sector, proudly unveils its latest ‘Made in India' smartwatches – Storm & Ember. These budget-friendly wearables promise an enriched smartwatch experience, boasting AMOLED screens, extended battery life, health and fitness tracking capabilities, and seamless connectivity options. The Storm is priced at Rs 2799/–, while the Ember smartwatch is priced at Rs 2999/-. Backed by a 365-day warranty, both models are now available in retail stores , Amazon India, Flipkart and company websites.

Storm features a 1.43-inch display, while Ember boasts a larger 1.96-inch AMOLED display, housed in round and rectangular dials respectively, each equipped with dual digital crown controls. Both Smartwatches offer a peak brightness of 650 nits and a resolution of 410×502 and 466×466 pixels, ensuring optimal visibility even in outdoor environments. Moreover, users get a complimentary metal strap with the replaceable silicon strap alongside access to over 500 sports modes enabling them to personalize style and experience of the smartwatches.

Featuring voice assistant integration and advanced health and fitness tracking features, Storm & Ember are designed to serve as personal wellness coaches. With 24*7 heart-rate monitoring, sleep tracking, SpO2 monitoring, calorie counting, and step tracking, these watches provide comprehensive insights into the user's health. With over 120 sports modes, users can track vital metrics during workouts and various activities, while reminders for prolonged sitting and hydration ensure overall well-being.

Built to endure the elements, both Storm & Ember are shock-proof and IP67 water and dust resistant. The waterproof speaker ensures reliable performance during outdoor activities. With a 270mAh and 240mAh battery respectively, these smartwatches offer up to 6 days of battery life on a single charge, with quick charging taking just 2 hours for added convenience.

Featuring Bluetooth v5.2 connectivity, Storm & Ember seamlessly pair with both Android and iOS devices via the Unix Fitz App. These watches also support the Hindi language, with the user interface available in Hindi as an option, distinguishing them from other smartwatches in the market.

With BT Calling support, users can stay connected with calls, messages, and notifications directly from their wrist, in their preferred language. The full touchscreen interface allows for intuitive navigation, while the built-in microphone and speaker enable hands-free calling and voice assistant support.

With this launch, UNIX expands its portfolio to include over 4 budget-friendly smartwatches in India, with plans to introduce over 10 more models by end of year.