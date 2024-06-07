back to top
Search
IndiaIvy Hospital Mohali addresses media on ‘World Brain Tumor Day’
India

Ivy Hospital Mohali addresses media on ‘World Brain Tumor Day’

By: Northlines

Date:

Chandigarh, June 7 :  To create awareness on ‘ Brain Tumor Day' a Team of Doctors from Ivy Hospital Mohali addressed the media today. Present on the occasion were Dr Vineet Saggar Director Neurosurgery &NeuroIntervention, Dr Jaspreet Singh Randhwa, Consultant Neuro Surgery, Dr Swati Garg Consultant  Neurology & Pardeep Kumar Sharma Consultant Neurology from Ivy Hospital Mohali.

Addressing the media, Dr. Vineet Saggar said, “June 8th is celebrated as world Brain tumor day. This day was initiated by German Brain tumor Association in the year 2000 with the aim to spread awareness about this lethal disease. Several researches have been going on for the treatment of Brain tumors. Brain tumors are devastating lesions that affect the nerve centre of the body. All our functions, from eating to speaking to walking etc, and all our emotions, from love to hate, are controlled by the brain, the spinal cord and nerves that are intimately connected. The brain is housed in a rigid shell (skull) and body maintains a rather homogenous atmosphere, air conditioned & shock proof, inside the skull. Abnormal growth of tissues inside the skull leads to the formation of a “tumor” which causes local destruction and pressure on surrounding normal tissues.” Unlike the widespread defeatist perception about brain tumor, many patients of the disease can be cured with current advances in and early detection, doctors said on the World Brain Tumor Day.

Dr Vineet Saggar also shared that Neuro Navigation has now days become a preferred choice for all kind of complex Neuro Surgeries. Neuronavigational has gained popularity 4-5  years, becoming a highly effective tool during surgery. Spinal and brain surgeries are challenging due to limited surgical exposure and the delicate nature of involved tissues. Neuronavigation has been shown to increase the accuracy with which surgeons can perform such delicate procedures. Tumor resections in the brain and pedicle-screw placement in the spinal column are two examples that require millimeter precision.  Neuronavigation is a tool that provides numerous advantages to the neurosurgeon like more accurate planning approach, ability to use smaller approaches, higher precision for intraoperative localization of different anatomical structures and offering greater surgical safety.

Sharing his view Dr Jaspreet Randhawa said, “These tumors can be malignant (cancerous) or benign (non-malignant). Malignant brain tumors, mostly, arise from brain matter (intrinsic) and can only be controlled for variable periods of time – after using all the various modalities of treatment available (surgery followed by radiotherapy and chemotherapy). But they differ from cancers of rest of body in that they do not metastasize (i.e. spread to other parts of body). Benign tumors, on the other hand, originate mostly from structures around the brain (extrinsic). They can be successfully removed surgically and, once removed totally, they mostly do not recur. Some of them can be effectively treated by using stereotactically directed radiotherapy especially when diagnosed early when the tumor size is small.

 

On this occasion Dr Pradeep Sharma said that, “Brain tumors account for about 2 % of all cancers. Around 500 new cases of brain tumors are diagnosed every day worldwide and most of them are not inheritable. Brain tumors can occur at all ages – from infant to ripe old age. As of now no definite cause has been found for their origin. Therefore, there are no such specific preventive measures that can be taken.”

Some common symptoms that people experience are headaches (typically worst in early mornings), vomiting, seizures, weakness of one or the other part of the body, difficulty in seeing or hearing or understanding.

Sharing her views Dr Swati Garg said that “The treatment of brain tumors consists of removal of the tumor (for reducing pressure on normal structures as early as possible, and to obtain definite biopsy of the lesion for characterization and prognostication), followed by radiotherapy and chemotherapy for malignant lesions only. Safe execution of surgery demands that the surgeon has as much specific knowledge as possible before operation. MRI, with special sequences which permit visualization of functional areas (fMRI) &fibre tracts (TDI images) is extremely useful for obtaining this information. This permits the surgeon to chart a safe course to the tumor.

Dr. Pradeep Sharma also shared that, “The incidence and prevalence of brain tumor is growing rapidly in . Every year 40,000 to 50,000 people are diagnosed with brain tumour which reduces life expectancy by 20 years. These statistics are shocking. Brain tumors can be, and are often, operated upon while awake so that they can assist the surgeon by moving a part of the body or speaking during surgery.”

Previous article
UNIX launches ‘Made in India’ Smartwatches – Storm & Ember
Next article
Constof warehouses completed in 11 PACS across 11 states
Northlines
Northlines
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

Share post:

Popular

More like this
Related

Constof warehouses completed in 11 PACS across 11 states

Northlines Northlines -
New Delhi: Construction of warehouses under the world's largest grain...

UNIX launches ‘Made in India’ Smartwatches – Storm & Ember

Northlines Northlines -
Mumbai: UNIX, a rapidly growing brand in India's mobile accessories...

New Govt to continue to maintain focus on infra sector: Icra

Northlines Northlines -
NEW DELHI: The new Government will continue to maintain...

RBI RAISES GDP GROWTH PROJECTION TO 7.2 PC FOR FY25

Northlines Northlines -
NL Corresspondent MUMBAI: The Reserve Bank of India on Friday...

thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

Important Links

© 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Circuit Breakers: Safeguarding Sustainable Energy Systems

Constof warehouses completed in 11 PACS across 11 states

UNIX launches ‘Made in India’ Smartwatches – Storm & Ember