A Manimekhalai, MD & CEO, UBI won the prestigious IMC Ladies’ Wing Award

By: Northlines

Date:

Tawi: A Manimekhalai, MD & CEO, Union Bank of , won the prestigious IMC Ladies' Wing Award for Banking and Financial Services, today.The Award instituted by the Ladies' Wing of IMC Chamber of Commerce and Industry is a testament to the remarkable contributions made by women in the fields of Financial Services, Banking and Investments. Since inception in 1995, this award has been bestowed upon exceptional women who have exhibited exemplary leadership and innovation in the area of Banking & Financial Services.The Award was received by A Manimekhalai at the hands of Mr Nadir Godrej, CMD, Godrej Industries Ltd, at a glittering function held at Indian Merchant Chambers Hall, Mumbai.

