TVS Eurogrip launchesSteel Belted Agro Industrial Radial Tyres

Tawi: TVS Srichakra, one of 's largest manufacturers & exporters of two, three-wheeler and Off-Highway tyres launched new Steel Belted Agro Industrial Radial Tyres at The Tire Cologne 2024 – one of the 's foremost trade fairs for the tyre industry. The tyre major displayed its flagship products at Hall 6.1 Booth: C050–C054 in the three-day event held in Cologne, Germany. The newly launched Steel Belted Agro Industrial Radial Tyre is the first such product in this segment and has been designed for use predominantly in telescopic handlers, compact wheel loaders and backhoe loaders engaged in both agricultural and industrial applications. Two sizes out of the three available were displayed – 460/70R24 for telehandlers and 340/80R18- for backhoe loader front axle application. In the two-wheeler segment, Bee Connect, Roadhound and Protorq Extreme were showcased. While Bee Connect range has best in category scooter tyres for everyday urban riding, Roadhound is a high-performance tyre for sport touring with quadrazone . Protorq Extreme is Eurogrip's steel belt radial – a sporty tyre for both track and road use. The off-road range includes Climber XC, Climber XC-R and Climber MX Junior, covering the needs of Motocross and Enduro riders.Soon-to-be-launched: Trail Road range, comprising Trailhound SCR and Trailhound STR were also displayed.Speaking on the occasion, Karthikeyan S, Business Head – OHT said, “We are extremely happy to have launched our new and premier products at The Tire Cologne 2024. The Tire show provides the most extensive industry overview, a great platform for us to showcase our best-in-class product range. Europe is a key market for us, we believe it will play a pivotal role in our business growth.”

The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

