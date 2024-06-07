China’s exports grow 7.6% in May, beating expectations despite trade tensions

HONG KONG: China's exports for May beat analyst expectations despite trade tensions, though imports shrank, according to customs data released Friday.

Exports jumped 7.6% in May from the same time last year to USD 302.35 billion. Imports however rose by 1.8% to USD 219.73 billion, missing estimates of about 4% growth. The uptick in exports is also partly due to a lower base from the same period last year, when exports declined 7.5%. In comparison, imports grew by 1.5% in April compared to the same period last year while April imports rose by 8.4%. Strong exports also saw China's trade surplus widen to USD 82.62 billion, up from April's USD 72.35 billion. China's growth in exports come as it faces escalated trade tensions with the US and Europe. The US is ramping up tariffs on China-made electric cars while Europe is considering levying similar tariffs.