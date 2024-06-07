New Govt to continue to maintain focus on infra sector: Icra

NEW DELHI: The new Government will continue to maintain its thrust on the infrastructure sector, with higher outlays towards railways, roads and water, Icra said on Friday. Narendra Modi will assume the office of the Prime Minister of India for the third straight time but with a smaller-than-expected election victory that forced his party BJP to share power in a coalition Government.

"There could be some re-prioritisation between various infra sub-segments to accommodate all the stakeholders; however, the capital outlay towards infrastructure is expected to sustain the healthy growth momentum, given the overall GDP multiplier effect of infrastructure spending and consequent job creations in the unskilled and semi-skilled segment," Icra said in a statement.