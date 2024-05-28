WUD concludes its annual Graduation Show

Jammu Tawi: The World University of Design recently concluded its Annual Graduate Show, titled “Made in WUD,” a spectacular event that showcased the exceptional talent and creativity of its graduating students. Held over four days at the Sonipat campus, the showcase was met with resounding success, attracting a diverse audience including industry professionals, design enthusiasts, and the general public.More than 200 graduating students from all seven schools of design education at WUD participated in this event, spanning disciplines such as design, interior, visual arts, graphics, performing arts, and animation. Throughout the academic year, students collaborated with renowned brands in the industry such as TATA Elxsi, UCB – Benetton, Ogilvy, Ritu Kumar, BIBA, Nykaa, MAX Fashion, Payal Jain, Mullen Lowe Lintas, and others. From UI/UX Design to Transportation Design, Branding, Interior Projects, Fashion Houses, Service Design, and Advertising, the students collaborated with leading companies to create intuitive and impactful digital experiences, reimagine mobility, craft brand identities, design innovative interior solutions, create stunning fashion collections, optimize services, and create creative advertising campaigns.Industry experts and renowned personalities, including Dr. Harinder Singh Oberoi, Director of NIFTEM, Chandrashekhar Bheda, Creative Head of Spider Design, as well as esteemed designers like Maneesha and Reena Ray, graced the occasion with their presence.The Chief Guest, Sudesh Chhikhara, Vice Chancellor, Bhagat Phool Singh University Mahila Vishwavidyalaya, stated, “It is an honour to be part of the Made in WUD celebration, where we witnessed the extraordinary talent and creativity of the graduating students. This showcase not only highlights their achievements but also reflects the exceptional standard of education and innovation fostered by the World University of Design. As these talented graduates embark on their professional journeys, they will carry forward the spirit of excellence that WUD embodies. I congratulate each student for their remarkable work and look forward to seeing the incredible contributions they will make to the design industry. Congratulations are also due to WUD for setting a new benchmark in design education and inspiring other institutions to follow in their footsteps.”Addressing the occasion, Dr. Sanjay Gupta, Vice Chancellor, World University of Design, stated, “It fills me with immense pride to witness the remarkable achievements of our graduating students showcased at Made in WUD. This initiative, which began as a unique platform to celebrate the creativity and dedication of our students, has now set a benchmark in design education, inspiring other institutions to create their fashion weeks and graduation shows. Seeing our approach being adopted as a best practice by schools around the globe is a testament to the innovative spirit and excellence that define WUD. As we celebrate the culmination of our student's hard work and creativity, we also celebrate the impact of our collective efforts in shaping the future of design. Congratulations to our graduates for theiroutstanding accomplishments and thank you to everyone who has supported and believed in our vision. Together, we continue to set new standards and push the boundaries of what is possible in design education.”