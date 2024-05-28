back to top
Express Delivery Redefined: Ecom Express and Skye Air Collaboration
Express Delivery Redefined: Ecom Express and Skye Air Collaboration

Tawi: Ecom Express Limited, a -driven end-to-end logistics solutions provider, and Skye Air, specializing in drone technology, announce a strategic partnership aimed at disrupting last-mile delivery solutions. This collaboration represents a significant step forward in the logistics industry, combining Ecom Express' network and automation expertise with Skye Air's cutting-edge drone delivery technology.Driven by a shared commitment to innovation and customer satisfaction, both companies are embarking on a mission to enhance delivery speed, improve efficiency, and reduce carbon emissions. VishwachetanNadamani, COO, Ecom Express, said, “By leveraging Skye Air's expertise in drone technology, we are excited to explore new opportunities to enhance our delivery services. This collaboration will not only amplify our efforts in reducing delivery times for e-commerce parcels but also enable sustainability efforts beyond electrification of last-mile vehicles.””We are thrilled to partner with Ecom Express to integrate drone delivery technology into their last-mile delivery ecosystem. By harnessing the power of drones, we are not just delivering parcels; we are revolutionizing the delivery landscape with a focus on efficiency and sustainability. Leveraging our state-of-the- tech stack and infrastructure, including Skye Pod and Skye UTM, we aim to enable faster, safer, and more efficient deliveries. Together, we are paving the way for faster and sustainable deliveries, providing an unmatched delivery experience.” added Ankit Kumar, Founder & CEO of Skye Air.

