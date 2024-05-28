Samsung unveils ‘Galaxy F55 5G’

Jammu Tawi: Samsung, India's largest consumer electronics brand, today announced the launch of Galaxy F55 5G, the most premium Galaxy F series smartphone. Galaxy F55 5G's sleek and stylish aesthetics, along with a premium vegan leather finish back panel makes it an eye-catching device. With Galaxy F55 5G, Samsung will be launching a classy vegan leather design smartphone for the very first time in the F-Series portfolio. Galaxy F55 5G stands out with segment-leading features such as Super AMOLED+ display, powerful Snapdragon 7 Gen1 processor, 45W super-fast charging, four generations of Android upgrades and five years of security updates, ensuring users can enjoy the latest features and enhanced security for years to come.

“With Galaxy F55 5G, Samsung will be offering a classy vegan leather design with a saddle stitch pattern for the very first time in F series. The classy vegan leather back panel with saddle stitch pattern and the camera deco in a golden hue exudes premium aesthetics. Galaxy F55 5G will come in two mesmerizing colours – Apricot Crush & Raisin Black. In addition, the Super AMOLED+ 120Hz display, powerful Snapdragon processor combined with an unmatched promise of four generations of OS upgrades and five years of security updates and Knox security, exemplify Samsung's prowess in delivering top-tier experiences to its consumers,” said Raju Pullan, Senior Vice President, MX Division, Samsung India.