ANU announces 4th cohort of the Anant Fellowship for Climate Action

Ahmedabad: The Anant Fellowship for Climate Action (AFCA) at the Anant School for Climate Action, Anant National University, in partnership with Sustain Labs Paris, has announced the commencement of its fourth cohort, welcoming a cohort of 21 Fellows representing 7 countries.

Anant National University, India's first DesignX University and the first one to offer a programme on climate action, aims to equip designers with tools of the digital age and a multidisciplinary approach to bring sustainable solutions to the challenges of the contemporary world.

AFCA, an exclusive eight-month programme based on a mentor-mentee framework, aims to form a network of climate change ‘solutionaries' collaborating across sectors, regions and generations to encourage impactful solutions. Upon completing the Fellowship, Fellows are expected to take leadership positions in the USD 3 trillion climate change industry.

Each year, AFCA receives applications from diverse backgrounds and disciplines. The first cohort of the fellowship started with a Fellow as young as 16 and the representation also had a 63-year-old retired professional.

This year's cohort includes Anand Raj, Former Head of India Programme, International Innovation Corps; Giriprashad K, Lead Engineer, CyanoCapture; Kenneth Aidam, ESG Officer, United Bank of Africa; Natalia Mykhaylova, Founder and CEO, WeavAir; Narasimha Prasad, Founder and Innovation Head, Ruuris Innovations; Ravi Gopalan, VP of Data, abillion; Siddharth Chakravarthy, Director – Sustainability, Six Senses Hotel & Resort, Fort Barwara; Vasudha Saraogi, Founder and CEO, NorthStar Impact Solutions; Tina Garg, Student, BTech in Engineering Physics, IIT Bombay.

Fellow Sameera Fernandes Chief Sustainability Officer and Board Member, Century Financial shares, “I believe the Anant Fellowship for Climate Action nurtures passionate change makers for positive impacts on future generations.” Fellow Lia Knuden, Head of ESG (Environment, Social, Governance), RAKBANK adds, “I look forward to engaging in meaningful conversations with the other Fellows. This will enable me to make better-informed decisions that can lower my carbon footprint.”