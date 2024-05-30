World No-Tobacco Day: Emerging nicotine, tobacco products poses challenges curbing tobacco use: expert

Chandigarh: “Tobacco remains one of the most significant public health crises globally, claiming over 8 million lives annually. The detrimental impact extends beyond direct smokers, affecting approximately 1.3 million non-smokers who are exposed to second-hand smoke.”

Dr. Deepak Bhasin senior director pulmonology at Max Hospital Mohali said that despite concerted efforts, tobacco usage persists, with around 80% of the world's 1.3 billion tobacco users residing in low- and middle-income countries.

He further said, “Tobacco use is a leading cause of preventable death worldwide, with devastating health and economic implications. It is imperative that we raise awareness about the severe risks associated with tobacco consumption.”

The economic toll of tobacco use is staggering, surpassing $1.4 trillion annually in healthcare costs and productivity losses. This figure, equivalent to 1.8% of the world's gross domestic product (GDP), underscores the profound impact of tobacco-related illnesses on global economies, particularly in developing nations, he informed.

Dr. Bhasin further emphasized that effective monitoring and evidence-based interventions are essential in curbing the tobacco epidemic and safeguarding public health.

“Emerging nicotine and tobacco products such as heated tobacco and electronic cigarettes present additional challenges. Despite claims of reduced harm, these products harbor toxic substances and pose significant health risks, particularly among vulnerable populations.”

In India, smoking claims the lives of approximately 1 million individuals annually, with alarming prevalence rates among adult males, he asserted.

Furthermore, nearly 25% of the population remains unaware of the link between smoking and heart diseases, highlighting the urgent need for targeted awareness campaigns, Dr. Bhasin maintained.