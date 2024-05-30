back to top
Raminfo Ltd registers a 109.38 percent YOY rise in Net Profit
Jammu Kashmir

Raminfo Ltd registers a 109.38 percent YOY rise in Net Profit

By: Northlines

Date:

Tawi: Raminfo, one of 's leading solutions providers, has declared its financial results for the last quarter and fiscal year ended on 31st March 2024. Raminfo Limited is a listed company on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).Commenting on the results, L Srinath Reddy, MD, Raminfo Limited said, “We continue to see consolidating and growing, despite a prolonged election season leading to slow-down on administrative decisions of governments. We continue to innovate and consolidate our position as an end to end e-governance project implementer. The quiet period has also presented us with an opportunity to chart out a plan for major expansion. As we move forward, Raminfo is on the cusp of embracing cutting edge breakthroughs in Gen AI arena. We are also looking forward to potentials collaborations with Gen AI start ups.”Raminfo Limited, in consortium with M/s Gunesh (India) Pvt Ltd, has introduced Mobile Veterinary Vehicles to facilitate the “Mobile Veterinary Services” program in the State of Rajasthan. This initiative involves deploying a fleet of 258 four-wheelers equipped with necessary staff, medicines, consumables, and equipment for the operation and maintenance of veterinary services across the state. These mobile veterinary vehicles aim to enhance animal healthcare accessibility, especially in remote and rural areas of Rajasthan. The program aligns with the Department of Animal Husbandry's efforts to improve veterinary services and promote animal welfare.

