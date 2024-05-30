back to top
UBI opens Branch in Lakshadweep
JammuJammu Kashmir

UBI opens Branch in Lakshadweep

By: Northlines

Date:

Tawi: Union Bank of India, one of the premier public sector Banks in the country, opened a branch in Agatti Island, Lakshadweep on 29th May 2024. This is the first branch of Union Bank of India in Lakshadweep. The new branch was inaugurated by MD and CEO of Union Bank of India, A. Manimekhalai. The branch will provide a full range of services – Saving and Current Accounts, Loans products to Wealth management, Insurance along with ATM and CDM ensuring 100% banking habit among the local population.

XI-Putin pact aims to control the US hegemony more than Ukraine Conflict
Raminfo Ltd registers a 109.38 percent YOY rise in Net Profit
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

