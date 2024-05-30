UBI opens Branch in Lakshadweep

Jammu Tawi: Union Bank of India, one of the premier public sector Banks in the country, opened a branch in Agatti Island, Lakshadweep on 29th May 2024. This is the first branch of Union Bank of India in Lakshadweep. The new branch was inaugurated by MD and CEO of Union Bank of India, A. Manimekhalai. The branch will provide a full range of services – Saving and Current Accounts, Loans products to Wealth management, Insurance along with ATM and CDM ensuring 100% banking habit among the local population.