JMPL announces the launch of 5 NEXA models in Fleet Sales

Jammu Tawi: Jammu Motors Pvt. Ltd. (JMPL) the only OMEGA dealership of Maruti Suzuki Nexa in Jammu & Kashmir announced the launch of five NEXA models in Fleet Sales at Hotel Country Inn, Bahuplaza, Jammu.

The launch event was graced by the presence of Mr Anurag Asopa, Area Manager, Maruti Suzuki India Limited. Sanjay Aggarwal MD, Kanav Aggarwal CEO, Jammu Motors Pvt Ltd and other Senior Officials of Jammu Motors Pvt Ltd

The five NEXA models launched in fleet included:

– NEXA Invicto

– NEXA Ciaz

– NEXA Ignis

– NEXA XL6

– NEXA Jimny

The NEXA range is known for its premium features, stylish design, and exceptional driving experience. With this launch, we aim to cater to the growing demand for premium fleet vehicles in Jammu and surrounding regions.

“We are thrilled to introduce the NEXA range to our fleet customers in Jammu,” said Mr Harmeet Singh, Sales Head Nexa Jammu Motors. “Our association with Maruti Suzuki India Limited enables us to offer the best-in-class vehicles to our customers, and we are confident that the NEXA range will be a hit in the region.”

The launch event was attended by esteemed guests, fleet operators of Jammu, members of Hotel Association and other dignitaries.