Bharti Airtel appoints Sharat Sinha as CEO of Airtel Business

Tawi: Bharti Airtel (“Airtel”), 's leading telecommunications services provider has appointed Sharat Sinha as the CEO of Airtel Business effective 3rd June 2024. In this role, Sharat will report to Gopal Vittal and will be a part of the Airtel Management Board.

Sharat joins Airtel Business from Checkpoint Software Technologies Limited, where he served as President of Asia Pacific. A seasoned professional, Sharat has also worked with Palo Alto Networks, Cisco, and VM Ware in various leadership roles.  His early experiences in Ericsson and VSNL have also given him a sound telecom background.

Announcing the appointment, Gopal Vittal, CEO and MD – Bharti Airtel said, “I am confident that Sharat's broad global experience in product management and business leadership across many of the 's leading technology companies will provide tremendous fire power to Airtel's ambitions in rapidly growing our portfolio across connectivity and adjacencies”.

On his appointment to Airtel Business, Sharat Sinha said “Airtel Business is a leader in the B2B space offering marquee solutions to enterprises and I am delighted to join this passionate team as they continue to steer towards enhancing their leadership with future-ready technology innovations and solutions that deliver greater value to customers”.

 

