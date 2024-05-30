back to top
Search
JammuPhonePe extends loan offerings to consumers across multiple categories
JammuJammu Kashmir

PhonePe extends loan offerings to consumers across multiple categories

By: Northlines

Date:

Tawi: PhonePe, today expanded its loan distribution offerings on its platform across six major categories – Bike Loan, Car Loan, Home Loan, Gold Loan, Loan and Mutual Fund Loan, in partnership with a network of trusted banks, non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) and fintechs.  With its unmatched distribution strength of 535+ Million registered users, PhonePe aims to create a powerful and seamless user experience in the secured loans category.

PhonePe has partnered with a carefully curated selection of top lenders such as Tata Capital, L&T Finance, Hero FinCorp, Muthoot Fincorp, DMI Housing Finance, Home First Finance, rupyy, Volt Money, Gradright and more lenders to be added in the coming weeks. The platform currently has 15 active partners and aims to scale to 25 by the next quarter. Users can avail the loan facility under the existing ‘Loan' section on their PhonePe app, select their desired loan category, and choose from a list of lenders. The loan application journey is initiated within PhonePe's familiar app , eliminating the need to navigate multiple applications and simplifying the process for the user.

Speaking on the launch, Hemant Gala, CEO, PhonePe Lending said, “We are excited to announce the launch of our lending platform across all major categories with top Banks and NBFCs. This provides us with the opportunity to connect lenders and millions of our customers across the country on a single platform to meet their financial needs. Lenders are investing heavily in digitising the secured loan journeys and customers are adapting to the digitisation at a rapid pace. We believe it's a great time to revolutionise secured lending product experience for the customers working with the lending ecosystem.”

Previous article
Bharti Airtel appoints Sharat Sinha as CEO of Airtel Business
Next article
Chabahar Port: A strategic move for India, Iran and Afghanistan
Northlines
Northlines
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

Share post:

Popular

More like this
Related

Bharti Airtel appoints Sharat Sinha as CEO of Airtel Business

Northlines Northlines -
Jammu Tawi: Bharti Airtel (“Airtel”), India’s leading telecommunications services provider...

JMPL announces the launch of 5 NEXA models in Fleet Sales

Northlines Northlines -
Jammu Tawi: Jammu Motors Pvt. Ltd. (JMPL) the only...

Raminfo Ltd registers a 109.38 percent YOY rise in Net Profit

Northlines Northlines -
Jammu Tawi: Raminfo, one of India’s leading technology solutions...

UBI opens Branch in Lakshadweep

Northlines Northlines -
Jammu Tawi: Union Bank of India, one of the...

thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

Important Links

© 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Reliance Industries recognized as one of world’s most influential companies by...

FM highlights IBC outcomes; says Cong encouraged only regressive policies

India To Grow 7 Pc In FY25, Says RBI Whose Balance...