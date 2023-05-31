World No Tobacco Day 2023, sheds light on the link between tobacco use, food security & nutrition

NL Corresspondent

New Delhi: World No Tobacco Day is observed every year on May 31 across the world. This day aims to raise awareness about the harmful effects of tobacco use and the importance of quitting it. This year, the theme for World No Tobacco Day 2023 is “We Need Food No Tobacco”, emphasizing the relationship between tobacco use, food security, and nutrition.

It is a well-known fact that tobacco use is the leading cause of preventable deaths worldwide. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), tobacco use kills more than 8 million people every year, with 1.2 million of these deaths being non-smokers who are exposed to second-hand smoke. In addition to causing cancer, tobacco use is also responsible for other serious health problems like heart attacks, strokes, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, and many more.

The theme for World No Tobacco Day 2023 highlights the link between tobacco use and food security. Food security refers to the ability of individuals to have access to sufficient, safe, and nutritious food to meet their dietary needs for an active and healthy lifestyle. Tobacco uses not only affects the well-being of individuals but also has a significant impact on food security.

Dr Sulaiman Ladhani, Consultant pulmonologist, Wockhardt Hospitals, Mumbai Central, further sheded light on this year's theme for World No Tobacco Day 2023.

Tobacco farming requires a large amount of land, water, and other resources, which could be used for growing food. Tobacco farmers and their families are also frequently exposed to harmful chemicals used in the cultivation and processing of tobacco, which can affect their health and productivity. Tobacco use by farmers can also lead to decreased productivity and poor health, reducing their ability to grow food and maintain food security.

Moreover, tobacco use also affects the nutritional status of individuals who use tobacco products. Nicotine, the addictive component in tobacco, suppresses appetite and reduces the absorption of nutrients from food. This can lead to malnutrition, particularly in vulnerable populations such as children and pregnant women.

Tobacco use among young people is a major concern as it can lead to several health problems, including respiratory diseases, heart disease, cancer, and stroke. It can also impact their mental health and social well-being. The younger a person starts smoking, the more likely they are to become addicted and continue smoking into adulthood.

World No Tobacco Day 2023 aims to educate young people about the dangers of tobacco use, promote healthy lifestyles, and encourage them to make informed decisions about their health. It also focuses on the involvement of youth in tobacco control efforts and encourages them to raise their voices against the tobacco industry.