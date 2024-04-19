back to top
Search
JammuWorld Heritage Day: CS flags off heritage walk from SRS Library to...
JammuJammu KashmirToday's Stories

World Heritage Day: CS flags off heritage walk from SRS Library to Mubarak Mandi

By: Northlines

Date:

Tawi, Apr 18: On the occasion of Heritage Day, Chief Secretary, Atal Dulloo Thursday morning flagged off a heritage walk from Shri Ranbir Singh (SRS) Library, Kachi Chawni to Mubarak Mandi Heritage Complex here.

The walk, organized by the Department in association with district administration, was joined by various civil servants including Principal Secretary, Culture, Suresh Gupta, Executive Director, Mubarak Mandi Heritage Society, Deepika Sharma, Deputy Commissioner Jammu, Sachin Kumar Vaishya besides civil society members, hundreds of students and other citizens of Jammu city.

The Chief Secretary termed J&K as a treasure trove of rich heritage and culture saying that such events renews our sensitivity towards protection of this significant aspect of our culture. He said that it takes collective efforts to preserve the heritage and we all have a role to protect it for the posterity.

Dulloo said that many of our sites are also on the UNESCO World Heritage Sites list for their overall significance for the world heritage. He maintained that visit to such sites enriches one about the value of these places besides creating awareness about their uniqueness and aesthetics.

He exhorted upon the students to read and visit such places to have better idea about our rich cultural past.

The Principal Secretary raised awareness about the history of cultural assets of SRS Library and Mubarak Mandi Heritage Complex. He also threw light on the importance of preservation and protection of our heritage and called upon all the participants to support such measures taken on part of the department.

Pertinent to mention here that the World Heritage Day is also known as the Monuments and Sites Day being celebrated across the world in recognition of the work carried out by ICOMOS, International Council on Monuments and Sites. The day aims to increase awareness about the importance of diversity of cultural heritage and preserving it for the generations to come.

Previous article
Election fever grips nation: First phase of high-stakes Lok Sabha polls begins today
Northlines
Northlines
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

Share post:

Popular

More like this
Related

Election fever grips nation: First phase of high-stakes Lok Sabha polls begins today

Northlines Northlines -
102 seats spread over 21 states will go to...

Sri Sathya Sai Sanjeevani Hospitals celebrates completion of 30,000 paediatric heart surgeries

Northlines Northlines -
Jammu Tawi: Sri Sathya Sai Sanjeevani Hospitals in Mumbai,...

Dialog, Axiata Group and Bharti Airtel sign definitive agreement to merge operations in Sri Lanka

Northlines Northlines -
Jammu Tawi:  Dialog Axiata PLC (“Dialog”), Axiata Group Berhad...

Funskool eyes global growth, expands factories in India

Northlines Northlines -
N L Correspondent Jammu Tawi: Funskool India, India’s leading toy...

thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

© 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Election fever grips nation: First phase of high-stakes Lok Sabha polls...

Iran is taking increasing risks in getting more involved against Israel

World Liver Day: Hepatitis B, C, alcohol, non-alcoholic fatty liver disease...