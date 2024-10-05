Women volunteers take complete charge of polling booth operations in Rohtak, Haryana

The polling booth number 55 located in Chhotu Ram Stadium in Rohtak, Haryana saw a unique sight on Saturday with women taking complete charge of all polling related activities. Over 1268 voters were registered at this booth which was managed exclusively by a group of educated Congress party women volunteers.

Right from the early morning, these vibrant ladies worked diligently preparing voter slips, assisting elderly citizens in casting their franchise and keeping track of those yet to vote. Some were even making phone calls motivating citizens to exercise their democratic right. Their dedication and enthusiasm ensured smooth polling operations throughout the day.

Spokesperson Mukesh Sheoran mentioned that tables were arranged outside the booth dividing responsibilities amongst the volunteers. While some prepared slips, others provided support to senior voters. A list of remaining voters was also maintained to encourage maximum voting. Male workers were on standby in case any emergency situation arose.

Interestingly, a few among these women volunteers had similar experience from the recent Lok Sabha elections too. Hence operating the poll process came as second nature to them. Their presence dominated the booth from start to finish of polling hours without any hurdles.

This is a great example of women empowerment and leadership in action. Citizens, election officials and other parties appreciated their selfless service towards strengthening democracy. Hopefully more such booths see ladies at the forefront guiding poll management efficiently. When given opportunity, women consistently prove their capabilities.