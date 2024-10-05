back to top
    Ludhiana school receives bomb threat, teen suspect questioned

    A private school in Ludhiana received a disturbing email threat yesterday, warning of an explosive device on the premises. Administrators at the Sri Guru Harkrishan Adarsh Senior Secondary School in Dhandra were alarmed after reading the bomb threat in the principal's inbox.

    Police sprang into action, promptly launching an investigation and sweep of the school building and surrounding areas. Nothing suspicious was uncovered, yet authorities took no chances with safety. The school declared a holiday as a precaution while the investigation continued.

    Detectives traced the threatening email back to two mobile phone numbers, one registered in Bihar and the other in Ludhiana. Their inquiries led them to apprehend a minor migrant boy from the local area. Questioning of the teenage suspect is ongoing, as police work to determine the legitimacy of the threat and his possible motive.

    While the incident raised fears, initial evidence points to the threat possibly being a prank with no real danger. Authorities are not taking any risks, however, thoroughly reviewing security protocols and verifying details of the case. Students, parents and staff will feel reassured once the suspect's role and intent are clarified.

    For now, this incident serves as a reminder of the challenges involved in keeping schools secure. Administrators must balance appropriate responses to threats with preventing unnecessary disruptions to . With public cooperation and vigilance, hopefully such security scares can be minimized going forward.

