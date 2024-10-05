Viral video shows couple in intoxicated state in Amritsar, police admit them to de-addiction center

A disturbing video recently surfaced online showing a man and woman apparently under the influence of substances in a public area of Amritsar. The clip, recorded near the local bus stand, showed the pair in an incoherent state and drew massive attention after being shared widely on social media platforms.

Upon learning about the viral video, police officials from the Rambagh police station launched an investigation. They were able to identify the couple seen in the footage. When questioned, the two admitted to being drug addicts struggling with substance abuse issues for some time. They confessed to using pharmaceutical drugs recreationally in the past.

Realizing the severity of the situation, the police counseled the couple and recommended they seek treatment at a de-addiction center. This was not the first instance where efforts were made to help the duo overcome their addictions, but prior attempts had proven unsuccessful.

At the rehabilitation facility, medical professionals will closely monitor the couple and develop individualized treatment plans aimed at achieving long-term recovery. The ultimate goal is to effectively address the root causes fueling their substance dependencies and empower them to permanently break free from the destructive cycles of drug misuse.