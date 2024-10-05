back to top
Search
    Jammu KashmirJ&K Assembly Polls | Farooq Abdullah rules out Post-Poll alliance with BJP
    Jammu KashmirKashmirLatest News

    J&K Assembly Polls | Farooq Abdullah rules out Post-Poll alliance with BJP

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    Srinagar, Oct 5: National Conference (NC) president Farooq Abdullah on Saturday asserted that his party would not forge a post-poll alliance with the BJP for Government formation in  Jammu and .

    “We cannot go with the BJP. The vote which we have got here is the vote against the BJP. The difficulties they put the Muslims in, bulldozed their shops, houses, mosques and schools, do you think we will go with them?” Abdullah told PTI here.
    He said the BJP did not give mandate to even a single Muslim in the Parliamentary election nor is there a single Muslim Minister in the Union Cabinet.
    “I think our people will not vote for the BJP. If they (BJP) think they will form the Government, then they live in cuckoo's world,” the National Conference (NC) chief added.
    The NC had on Friday said it was not in touch with any political party other than bloc constituents for Government formation in Jammu and Kashmir.
    The party's clarification came amid speculation that it was engaged in backchannel deliberations with the BJP for Government formation.
    Asked if Baramulla MP Engineer Rashid, who is on bail, was a factor in the assembly polls, Abdullah said he does not see any factor.
    “Whoever stands with them (BJP), he will be finished,” the former Union Minister said.
    The NC as well as the PDP have labelled Rashid as a BJP proxy and agent.

    Asked about his expectations from the exit polls, which would come later in the day, Abdullah said he has never believed in them.


    “The votes are in the boxes. We will know on October 8 what exactly is in and out. Who has got the majority and who has not, so, let us wait till October 8. I do not believe in exit polls. I have never believed in them and I will never,” said Abdullah.
    “It is all speculation and I do not agree with speculation. Let the boxes open, we will know who stands where,” he added.
    Responding to a question about the chief minister candidate, the NC president said it will be decided after the results are announced.


    “We are jumping the gun. Let us first see the results, then they will sit down and decide who is going to be the CM,” said Abdullah.


    “Even if you have full majority, you cannot say who is going to be what, what is going to happen. I am going to wait till all the boxes are open and votes are counted, we will know where anybody stands,” he added.


    On a question about the Assembly elections, Abdullah said the Congress will win with a majority there.
    “I am telling you, I have seen what people say or what they have suffered from them,” the NC chief said. (Agencies)

    Follow The Northlines on WhatsApp
    Previous article
    Viral video of alleged landlord-tenant dispute in Canada stirs debate on social media
    Next article
    Viral video shows couple in intoxicated state in Amritsar, police admit them to de-addiction center
    Northlines
    Northlines
    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

    Share post:

    Popular

    More like this
    Related

    Army man shoots himself dead in J&K’s Poonch

    Northlines Northlines -
    JAMMU, Oct 5: An army personnel allegedly committed suicide...

    Union Health Minister announces Rs. 178 crore infrastructure projects for Bilaspur AIIMS in Himachal Pradesh

    Northlines Northlines -
    The Union Health Minister J P Nadda recently announced...

    Groom in Haryana Casts Vote Before Wedding Ceremony to Inspire Voters

    Northlines Northlines -
    A man from Kurukshetra district in Haryana won hearts...

    Women volunteers take complete charge of polling booth operations in Rohtak, Haryana

    Northlines Northlines -
    The polling booth number 55 located in Chhotu Ram...

    thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

    Important Links

    © 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Army man shoots himself dead in J&K’s Poonch

    Union Health Minister announces Rs. 178 crore infrastructure projects for Bilaspur...

    Groom in Haryana Casts Vote Before Wedding Ceremony to Inspire Voters