Groom in Haryana Casts Vote Before Wedding Ceremony to Inspire Voters

    A man from Kurukshetra district in won hearts by setting an inspiring example for voters in the state. Sunil Kumar reached a polling booth in his wedding attire to cast his vote before heading to his wedding ceremony. He urged people to not miss the chance to exercise their democratic right.

    Kumar wanted to send a strong message about the importance of voting. He said that casting one's vote is more crucial than any other commitment, even his own wedding. Though he got delayed for his wedding rituals, Kumar was determined to vote before getting married.

    His move garnered praise from election officials and other voters at the polling station. They lauded his civic sense and dedication to the voting process on election day. Kumar's mother also appealed to citizens of Haryana to come out and vote in large numbers.

