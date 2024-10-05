back to top
    Union Health Minister announces Rs. 178 crore infrastructure projects for Bilaspur AIIMS in Himachal Pradesh

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    The Union Health Minister J P Nadda recently announced significant investments to expand facilities and services at the All Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Bilaspur, Pradesh. Projects worth Rs. 178 crore will be undertaken to develop advanced medical infrastructure at the premier hospital.

    During a visit to Bilaspur AIIMS, Nadda inspected the new state-of-the- renal transplant unit. The facility recently performed its first kidney transplantation surgery successfully. Both the recipient and living donor are said to be recovering well after the life-changing procedure. The minister praised the launch of renal transplant services, noting it will address a long-standing gap in organ transplantation in the state.

    It is estimated the new unit will be able to conduct 50-100 kidney transplants annually. Nadda also announced a grant of Rs. 2 crore to support transplants for economically weaker patients. The funds aim to ensure financial hardship is not a barrier to this complex but crucial treatment.

    Some of the major infrastructure projects that will be carried out under the Rs. 178 crore investment plan include construction of residential units for staff, hostels for undergraduate students, lecture halls for nursing as well as a solar rooftop power plant. A Positron Emission Tomography-Computed Tomography (PET-CT) scanner costing Rs. 22 crore is also being installed.

    Furthermore, a Regional Viral Research and Diagnostic Laboratory will be established at Bilaspur AIIMS at an investment of over Rs. 18 crore. This lab aims to strengthen testing capabilities for a variety of viruses across the region.

    The minister stated these infrastructural developments will help expand services in departments like anesthesiology. Twenty-nine new posts of Assistant Professor and 98 non-faculty positions have also been sanctioned to boost human resources.

    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

