    Army man shoots himself dead in J&K’s Poonch

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    , Oct 5: An army personnel allegedly committed suicide by shooting himself with his service rifle in Jammu and 's Poonch district on Saturday, officials said.
    Uttarakhand native Sepoy Manish Bisht was on sentry duty at a post in Behrote in Balakote sector when he took the extreme step, the officials said.
    They said police have started inquest proceedings to ascertain the cause behind his taking such a step.

