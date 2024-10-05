back to top
    JammuJ&K | Govt school teacher suspended for corporal punishment in Kishtwar
    JammuJammu KashmirLatest News

    J&K | Govt school teacher suspended for corporal punishment in Kishtwar

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    , Oct 5:  A Government school teacher was suspended for allegedly resorting to corporal punishment to a student in  Jammu and 's Kishtwar district, officials said on Saturday.
      Anayatullah Ahanger, posted at Primary School Gowarian Dhar in remote Inderwal area, was placed under immediate suspension after a video purportedly showing a student subjected to corporal punishment went viral on social media, they said.
    Kishtwar Chief Officer Javed Ahmad Kitchloo ordered the suspension of the accused teacher and also set up a three-member committee for an in depth inquiry into the matter.
