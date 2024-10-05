J&K | Govt school teacher suspended for corporal punishment in Kishtwar

Jammu and JAMMU , Oct 5: A Government school teacher was suspended for allegedly resorting to corporal punishment to a student inand Kashmir 's Kishtwar district, officials said on Saturday.

Anayatullah Ahanger, posted at Primary School Gowarian Dhar in remote Inderwal area, was placed under immediate suspension after a video purportedly showing a student subjected to corporal punishment went viral on social media, they said.