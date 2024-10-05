back to top
Search
    IndiaWe’re fully capable of checking infiltration drone attacks and smuggling BSF chief
    IndiaLatest NewsLead News

    We’re fully capable of checking infiltration drone attacks and smuggling BSF chief

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    Gwalior, Oct 5: The Border Security Force is fully capable of checking infiltration, drone attacks and smuggling, and is getting encouraging results in the fight against Naxalism, said BSF Director General Daljit Singh Chawdhary on Saturday.
    He was addressing an event after attending the passing out parade of Assistant Commandants at the BSF Academy in the Tekanpur area of Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior.
    “BSF is deployed along the borders of the country. We are ready and in action to ensure that there is no infiltration, drone attack or smuggling in any area. We are fully capable of checking infiltration, drone attack and smuggling,” he told reporters here.
    The force is also getting continuous success in anti-Naxal operations across the country, he said. BSF is accomplishing its task in coordination with local police in a disciplined way, Chawdhary said.
    The Tekanpur academy is the best institute to train officers and the history of BSF has been one of sacrifice and glory, he said. On Saturday, 77 individuals, including four women, passed out as officers at the academy after clearing direct recruitment and departmental examinations.
    Chaudhary that these brave young officers would go to the field to secure the country's borders.
    These officers have been given 52 weeks of rigorous training and they are ready to face the challenges, he said.
    Of the 77 new Assistant Commandants, 15 were picked through direct selection and 62 through departmental recruitment.

    Follow The Northlines on WhatsApp
    Previous article
    J&K | Govt school teacher suspended for corporal punishment in Kishtwar
    Next article
    Hope it will be start of better relationship between India, Pakistan: Farooq Abdullah on Jaishankar visit
    Northlines
    Northlines
    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

    Share post:

    Popular

    More like this
    Related

    Supreme Court dismisses pleas seeking review of verdict scrapping electoral bonds scheme

    Northlines Northlines -
    NEW DELHI, Oct 5: The Supreme Court has dismissed...

    Removing 50% cap on quota necessary to protect Constitution, says Rahul Gandhi

    Northlines Northlines -
    Kolhapur, Oct 5: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday...

    J&K | BSF holds passing out parade of 624 new recruits in Udhampur

    Northlines Northlines -
    Jammu, Oct 5: After completing 44 weeks of arduous...

    Hope it will be start of better relationship between India, Pakistan: Farooq Abdullah on Jaishankar visit

    Northlines Northlines -
    JAMMU, Oct 5: National Conference president Farooq Abdullah on...

    thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

    Important Links

    © 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Supreme Court dismisses pleas seeking review of verdict scrapping electoral bonds...

    Removing 50% cap on quota necessary to protect Constitution, says Rahul...

    J&K | BSF holds passing out parade of 624 new recruits...