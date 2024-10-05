back to top
Search
    Jammu KashmirHope it will be start of better relationship between India, Pakistan: Farooq...
    Jammu KashmirKashmirLatest News

    Hope it will be start of better relationship between India, Pakistan: Farooq Abdullah on Jaishankar visit

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    , Oct 5: Conference president Farooq Abdullah on Saturday expressed hope that External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar's upcoming visit to Islamabad for the SCO meeting would mark the start of a better relationship between India and Pakistan.
    India on Friday announced that Jaishankar will travel to Pakistan to attend a conclave of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) in mid-October.
    It is the first time in nearly nine years that India's external affairs minister will travel to Pakistan even as the ties between the two neighbours have remained frosty over the issue and cross-border terrorism emanating from Pakistan.
    Pakistan is hosting the SCO Council of Heads of Government (CHG) meeting on October 15 and 16.
    “I am hopeful that they will be able to talk on every issue. Economic issues are very important for all of us, the itself. And I am sure they will talk on bilateral matters also.
    “I hope they will be friendly and they will try to achieve better understanding between the two countries. My best wishes to all of them,” Abdullah told reporters here.
    To a question on whether there was any hope of the two neighbours resolving their differences, the NC president expressed hope the meeting would kickstart better relations among the two countries.
    “I hope so. One cannot say what will happen there. But, I hope and pray that animosities will disappear and a better relationship will start between the two nations,” the former  Jammu and Kasmir chief minister said.

    Follow The Northlines on WhatsApp
    Previous article
    We’re fully capable of checking infiltration drone attacks and smuggling BSF chief
    Northlines
    Northlines
    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

    Share post:

    Popular

    More like this
    Related

    We’re fully capable of checking infiltration drone attacks and smuggling BSF chief

    Northlines Northlines -
    Gwalior, Oct 5: The Border Security Force is fully...

    J&K | Govt school teacher suspended for corporal punishment in Kishtwar

    Northlines Northlines -
    JAMMU, Oct 5:  A Government school teacher was suspended...

    Army man shoots himself dead in J&K’s Poonch

    Northlines Northlines -
    JAMMU, Oct 5: An army personnel allegedly committed suicide...

    Union Health Minister announces Rs. 178 crore infrastructure projects for Bilaspur AIIMS in Himachal Pradesh

    Northlines Northlines -
    The Union Health Minister J P Nadda recently announced...

    thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

    Important Links

    © 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    We’re fully capable of checking infiltration drone attacks and smuggling BSF...

    J&K | Govt school teacher suspended for corporal punishment in Kishtwar

    Army man shoots himself dead in J&K’s Poonch