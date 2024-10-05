J&K | BSF holds passing out parade of 624 new recruits in Udhampur

Jammu, Oct 5: After completing 44 weeks of arduous basic training, as many as 624 Border Security Force (BSF) recruits on Saturday took oath to serve the country at an attestation-cum-passing out parade held at Subsidiary Training Centre in Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur.

Inspector General of BSF, STC Udhampur, Rajesh Kumar Gurung appreciated the standard of the training imparted to the new constables, who are from Andhra Pradesh, Odisha and West Bengal.

Addressing the constables, Gurung expressed his firm belief that they will discharge their duties with great honesty and efficiently in the years to come and will bring laurels to the force and their parents.

Recruit Constable Boya Mahesh Kiran commanded the parade, while five recruits — Khetry Kisan (overall first position), Dwarapudi Damodararao (overall 2nd position), Boya Mahesh Kiran (best in drill), Gangula Kranti Kumar (best firer) and Boya Attada Saibabu (best in endurance) – were awarded with trophies.

During the passing out parade, the trainees performed martial arts, ‘lathi khela' of West Bengal, Sambalpuri dance of Odisha and a colourful patriotic cultural programme by the students of Common Public School, Udhampur and Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya, Juganoo.

The captivating tunes of the BSF band captivated the audience during the parade, a spokesperson of the border guarding force said.