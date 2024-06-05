back to top
Woman Injured In Mortar Shell Blast Dies In Hospital In JammuAndKashmir
JammuJammu KashmirLatest News

Woman Injured In Mortar Shell Blast Dies In Hospital In JammuAndKashmir

By: Northlines

Date:

, Jun 5: A 76-year-old woman, who was among three people injured in a mortar shell blast, died at a government hospital here on Wednesday, officials said.
Semroo Devi, Rameet Singh (66) and Suriya Bibi (58) were injured after the rusted mortar shell exploded in Khada Madana village in the Purmandal area of Samba district on May 27.
Devi had suffered critical head injuries and succumbed at Government Medical College here in the early hours of Wednesday, the officials said.
The condition of the other two is stated to be stable, they said.
They said Devi's body was handed over to her relatives after the completion of legal and medical formalities.

The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

