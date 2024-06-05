back to top
PM Modi tenders resignation to President Murmu ahead of next government formation

New Delhi, Jun 5: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has submitted his resignation, along with his council of ministers, to President Droupadi Murmu ahead of the formation of the next Bharatiya Janata Party-led NDA government.

This will pave the way for the dissolution of the 17th Lok Sabha, which ran from 2019 to 2024.
The President accepted the resignation and requested PM Modi and the Council of Ministers to continue till the new Government assumes office.
This came after the Cabinet meeting held here in the capital on Wednesday. The meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, recommended the dissolution of the cabinet whose term ends on June 16.
Prime Minister @narendramodi called on President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan. The Prime Minister tendered his resignation along with the Union Council of Ministers. The President accepted the resignation and requested the Prime Minister and the Union Council of Ministers… pic.twitter.com/1ZeSwQFU1y
— President of (@rashtrapatibhvn) June 5, 2024
According to the sources, as the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and the Janata Dal-United (JDU), the potential “kingmakers” have given the green signal, the formation of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government and the swearing-in ceremony of PM Modi is likely to take place on June 8. (AGENCIES)

The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

