J&K | Government Mandates Manufacturer Disclosure Of Packing Machinery
J&K Govt Orders

J&K | Government Mandates Manufacturer Disclosure Of Packing Machinery

, Jun 5: In adherence to the  Jammu and Goods and Services Tax Act, the Government has rolled out a streamlined process for manufacturers, requiring them to promptly disclose details of their packing machinery. This move aims to enhance transparency and accountability within the manufacturing sector. Manufacturers are urged to comply with these regulations to ensure smooth operations and regulatory adherence.

