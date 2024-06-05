back to top
Maharashtra trouble brews in BJP after Lok Sabha result, Devendra Fadnavis offers to resign
Maharashtra trouble brews in BJP after Lok Sabha result, Devendra Fadnavis offers to resign

MUMBAI, June 5: Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Wednesday said he would request BJP top leadership to relieve him from the government duties so that he could focus on state assembly polls, a statement coming a day after the BJP suffered a drubbing in Lok Sabha polls in the state.

He also conceded that issues of coordination exist with Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar of NCP.
“I take full responsibility for the BJP's defeat in Maharashtra. I fell short in some places, and the setback in Maharashtra is my fault.
“To focus on the next assembly elections and fix the shortcomings, I request the top brass of my party to relieve me of my government duties. I will meet my seniors and communicate my expectations to them,” Fadnavis said while addressing a press conference at the BJP headquarters in Mumbai.
Fadnavis said he would hold discussions with his seniors and will work as per their guidance.
“There were some issues of coordination with chief minister Eknath Shinde and deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar, which we will meet and discuss soon,” he said.

The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

