back to top
Search
JammuWildfire Wreaks Havoc in Jammu and Kashmir: Forest Areas in Rajouri and...
JammuJammu KashmirLatest News

Wildfire Wreaks Havoc in Jammu and Kashmir: Forest Areas in Rajouri and Poonch Engulfed by Blazes

By: Northlines

Date:

SRINAGAR, June 5: Fire engulfed two forest areas in the border districts of Rajouri and Poonch in the region on Wednesday, causing damage to vast tracts of land, officials said.
In Poonch, the fire erupted in Bhatadurian area near the Line of Control (LoC) in Mendhar belt and spread to nearby areas, they said.
The administration, forest officials, army and locals are working to douse the flames, they added.
Another blaze broke out in Rajouri's Nowshera forest,  prompting locals and forest department officials to launch a firefighting operation, the officials said.
Teams are working tirelessly to control the blaze and prevent further damage to the ecologically sensitive area, they said.
The twin forest fires destroyed large areas of plantation and other forest wealth, according to the officials.

Previous article
Maharashtra trouble brews in BJP after Lok Sabha result, Devendra Fadnavis offers to resign
Northlines
Northlines
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

Share post:

Popular

More like this
Related

Maharashtra trouble brews in BJP after Lok Sabha result, Devendra Fadnavis offers to resign

Northlines Northlines -
MUMBAI, June 5: Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis...

Woman Injured In Mortar Shell Blast Dies In Hospital In JammuAndKashmir

Northlines Northlines -
JAMMU, Jun 5: A 76-year-old woman, who was among...

PM Modi tenders resignation to President Murmu ahead of next government formation

Northlines Northlines -
New Delhi, Jun 5: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has...

J&K | Government Mandates Manufacturer Disclosure Of Packing Machinery

Northlines Northlines -
Jammu, Jun 5: In adherence to the  Jammu and...

thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

Important Links

© 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Maharashtra trouble brews in BJP after Lok Sabha result, Devendra Fadnavis...

Woman Injured In Mortar Shell Blast Dies In Hospital In JammuAndKashmir

PM Modi tenders resignation to President Murmu ahead of next government...