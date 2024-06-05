back to top
Woman injured in accidental firing in Pulwama
Jammu KashmirKashmir

Woman injured in accidental firing in Pulwama

By: Northlines

Date:

Srinagar, June 4: A woman was injured after a CRPF personnel accidentally discharged his firearm in  and 's Pulwama district, officials said on Tuesday.

The incident took place during patrolling by CRPF and police at Syedabad Pastoona in Tral area of the south Kashmir district.

The injured woman has been identified as Shaheena (40), a resident of Syeadabad Pastoona Tral. She has been shifted to the Bone and Joint hospital where her condition is stated to be stable, the officials added.

