Woman injured in accidental firing in Pulwama

Srinagar, June 4: A woman was injured after a CRPF personnel accidentally discharged his firearm in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district, officials said on Tuesday.

The incident took place during patrolling by CRPF and police at Syedabad Pastoona in Tral area of the south Kashmir district.

The injured woman has been identified as Shaheena (40), a resident of Syeadabad Pastoona Tral. She has been shifted to the Bone and Joint hospital where her condition is stated to be stable, the officials added.