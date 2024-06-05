back to top
Search
JammuTemp rises at most places amid forecast cloudy weather, rains in J&K
JammuJammu Kashmir

Temp rises at most places amid forecast cloudy weather, rains in J&K

By: Northlines

Date:

Tawi, June 4: Amid forecast for partly to generally cloudy with intermittent light to moderate rain at a few places during next few days, night temperature recorded an increase at most places in  Jammu and on Tuesday.

A meteorological department official said till June 7, weather is likely to be partly to generally cloudy with intermittent light to moderate rain/thunder at many places. There is possibility of gusty winds at a few places also, he said. “Few places may receive moderate intensity showers for a brief period,” he said.

The weather department has also urged farmers to suspend farm operations during June 5 and 6.

From June 8-9, partly to generally cloudy weather is in store while from June 10-13, “generally dry” has been forecast.

Regarding temperature, he said,  Jammu has recorded a low of 23.7°C against 25.6°C on the previous night and it was below normal by 1.8°C for the winter capital of J&K. Banihal recorded a low of 12.2°C, Batote 15.8°C and Bhaderwah 14.4°C, he said.

Srinagar recorded a low of 14.8°C against 14.4°C on the previous night and it was 2.3°C above normal for the summer capital of JK for this time of the year.

Kokernag, also in south Kashmir, recorded a minimum of 12.8°C against 13.2°C and it was 1.7°C above normal, the official said.

Kupwara town recorded a minimum of 11.7°C against 10.8°C on the previous night and it was above normal by 0.7°C for the place, the official said.

Gulmarg recorded a minimum of 10.6°C against 9.5°C on the previous night and it was above normal by 3.0°C for the famous skiing resort in north Kashmir's Baramulla district.

Previous article
Setback to BJP in Ladakh as rebel NC leader wins LS Seat
Northlines
Northlines
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

Share post:

Popular

More like this
Related

Setback to BJP in Ladakh as rebel NC leader wins LS Seat

Northlines Northlines -
Srinagar, June 4: In a setback to Bharatiya Janata...

Week-long firing practice for over 5,500 VDGs begins in Reasi

Northlines Northlines -
Jammu Tawi: A week-long firing practice to hone the...

Over 88 pc candidates lost security deposit in Udhampur, Jammu LS seats

Northlines Northlines -
Jammu Tawi, Jun 4: Over 88 per cent of...

Azad’s flight grounded before take-off Candidates lose deposits in all three seats on which DPAP contested

Northlines Northlines -
Jammu Tawi, June 4: The first ever elections for...

thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

Important Links

© 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Setback to BJP in Ladakh as rebel NC leader wins LS...

Week-long firing practice for over 5,500 VDGs begins in Reasi

Over 88 pc candidates lost security deposit in Udhampur, Jammu LS...