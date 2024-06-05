back to top
Omar, Mehbooba concede defeat in Lok Sabha Polls in J&K
Jammu Kashmir

Omar, Mehbooba concede defeat in Lok Sabha Polls in J&K

By: Northlines

Date:

Srinagar, June 4: and former chief minister Omar Abdullah, who is trailing in Baramulla Lok Sabha constituency, has conceded defeat to independent candidate Sheikh Abdul Rashid even as counting of votes is still underway.

According to latest updates, Rashid is leading by over 1.43 lakh votes against Conference candidate Omar Abdullah.

Rashid as so far polled 310221 votes, while Omar Abdullah has polled 166678 so far even as counting of votes is still underway. People's Conference chairman Sajad Lone polled 107863 so far, standing at third spot.

In a post on X, Omar Abdullah congratulated Sheikh Rashid for his victory in Baramulla. “I think it's time to accept the inevitable. Congratulations to Engineer Rashid for his victory in North Kashmir. I don't believe his victory will hasten his release from prison nor will the people of North Kashmir get the representation they have a right to but the voters have spoken and in a democracy that's all that matters,” he said.

In another post, he also congratulated his colleagues Mian Altaf and Aga Ruhullah who are leading with massive margin in Anantnag-Rajouri and Srinagar constituencies respectively .

“To my & Mian Altaf Sb my heartfelt congratulations. I'm sorry I won't be joining them in the Lok Sabha but I'm sure both of them will do an amazing job representing the people of J&K,” he said.

Meanwhile, Mehbooba Mufti also conceded her defeat against National Conference candidate Mian Altaf in Anantnag-Rajouri seat where she is trailing by over 2.30 lakh votes.

Mian Altaf has polled 453498 votes, while Mehbooba Mufti polled 219901 votes even as counting is underway.

“Respecting the verdict of the people I thank my PDP workers & leaders for their hard work & support despite all the odds. My deepest gratitude to the people who voted for me. Winning & losing is part of the game & wont deter us from our path. Congratulations to Mian sahab for his victory,” Mehbooba Mufti said in a post on X.

Woman injured in accidental firing in Pulwama
Northlines
Northlines
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

