BJP gets majority share of votes in J&K

Jammu, June 4: The BJP, which is maintaining leads on two Lok Sabha seats in Jammu and Udhampur in Jammu and Kashmir, bagged the highest share of more than 24 per cent votes, as per data of Election Commission of India (ECI).

Even as the counting is in its final phase, the BJP got 24.36 per cent (12,44,404) vote share, followed by the National Conference (NC), which is leading the Anantnag and Srinagar Lok Sabha seats in the Kashmir region, got 22.30 per cent votes share (11,39,084 votes).

The Congress, which is contesting against the BJP on two seats of Jammu and Udhampur, got 19.38 per cent vote share (99, 0182), followed by Independents getting a vote share of 23.94 per cent (12,23,161 votes). The PDP got 8.48 vote share (4,33,049 votes), it said.

However, as compared to 2019, the BJP got lesser vote share.

As per the ECI data, the BJP has received 46.39 per cent vote share by securing 16,48,041 votes out of total 3,479,155 votes polled in multi-phased elections in six Lok Sabha seats in Jammu and Kashmir followed by the Congress with 28.47 per cent.

In 2019, Ladakh seat was part of Jammu and Kashmir.

NC, which bagged three seats in 2019, polled just 8 per cent of votes.