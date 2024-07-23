Woman drug peddler’s property attached in Jammu

Jammu Tawi, Jul 22: The property of an alleged woman drug peddler was attached here on Monday evening, a police officer said.

The residential house of Sudesh Kumari in Reshamgarh Colony was attached under Section 68 (E)(F) of Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, he said.

The police officer said several FIRs have been registered against her under the NDPS Act in different police stations in Rajouri.

Kumari has been allegedly involved in multiple drug-related cases and is currently imprisoned in District Jail, Ambphalla, he added.