    Jammu Kashmir
    Kashmir

    LG Sinha reviews I-Day celebration preparations

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    SRINAGAR, July 22: Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha today chaired a high-level meeting with the Deputy Commissioners, and senior officers of Civil and Police administration to review the preparations for Independence Day Celebration.

    The Lt Governor directed the District Administrations and the line departments to ensure all arrangements for hassle- free and smooth conduct of the Independence Day events across the UT.

    He emphasized the importance of all stakeholders working together to facilitate people's active participation and meticulous planning of activities and events to honour freedom fighters, unsung heroes and the martyrs.

    The Lt Governor directed for organising Swachhta Pakhwada from August 01 to August 14, 2024. He also directed the stakeholder departments to launch a 15-day campaign ‘Ek Ped Shaheedo Ke Naam' at prominent public places and memorials.

    “This campaign, paying respect to martyrs by planting trees, should become a mass movement, all over J&K UT. Every individual, family, eminent personalities from various walks of life must come together to make the campaign a success,” the Lt Governor said.

    The meeting was attended by Rajeev Rai Bhatnagar, Advisor to Lt Governor; Atal Dulloo, Chief Secretary; RR Swain, DGP; Dheeraj Gupta, Additional Chief Secretary, Forest, Ecology and Department; Chandraker Bharti, Principal Secretary Home Department; Administrative Secretaries; Divisional Commissioners; Deputy Commissioners, SSPs, HODs and senior officials of Security forces, Civil and Police Administration, in person and through virtual mode.

    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

