Police warns against sharing JeM propaganda video on Social Media

Jammu Tawi, Jul 22: The Jammu and Kashmir Police on Monday issued an alert about a propaganda video by the pro-Pakistan banned terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM), cautioning people against sharing it as it may attract charges under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).

The JeM has produced a 5 minute and 55 second video with a poster of the Bollywood movie Phantom.

The police said in a statement the clip was released around 2 PM.

“Under no circumstances should this video be forwarded. It should be remembered that possessing and forwarding content of this nature is an offence under sections 13 and 18 of the UAPA,” J&K Police said on X.

The police asked people and officials to ensure the video is not forwarded to anyone in any manner.

“Second, they should report via a message from whom they received this propaganda video, including the telephone number and the date and time of receipt of the video,” the police said.

It said police personnel are required to report it to their supervisory officers, and civil officers should equally report it to their supervisory officers via a text message.

Terrorist outfits and the Pakistan army have waged psychological information warfare against the country by flooding social media with fake videos for propaganda against security forces in J&K, the police said.