Few people in India, Pakistan don’t want peace in J&K: Farooq

Srinagar, July 22: Amid a surge in militant attacks in the Jammu division, National Conference President Farooq Abdullah on Monday alleged that there are a few people in India and Pakistan who did not want peace in Jammu and Kashmir.

“I understand that their cake cooks with the continuation of violence in Jammu and Kashmir”, Farooq told media in Srinagar on Monday.

The former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister said “It is very unfortunate that there are people in both the countries who did not want to see peace in Jammu and Kashmir'.

He said “The people want to live in peace and measures should be taken to prevail. As the situation deteriorated more than 7000 troops were called to tackle the situation in the mountainous range of Jammu division'.

Asked amid infiltration attempts being made from across the border, how peace would prevail, Farooq said that the “government of India is not ready for talks until the terrorism will end”. How much we will shout, nothing will happen, he added.

Regarding Kanwar Yatra and Uttar Pradesh Governments orders against the Muslim Dhaba owners, Farooq said “I understand that the order is absolutely wrong.

The yatra was going on earlier peacefully also. Was it necessary to mention that this and that Dhaba belong to Muslims On which hatred they are moving forward I have never seen such orders being issued. They are trying to ignite violence between Hindus and Muslims. But I am sure that they will not succeed in their nefarious designs”.

Farooq said the previous elections showed that they lost elections that they were not sure about. They lost elections in Ayodhya where Hindus and Muslims stayed together and in Uttarakhand where Badrinath's temple exists.

“The orders issued for the Kanwar yatra indicate that they want to spread hatred among the Hindus and Muslims of the country”, Farooq said.

“I hope that the people of India now understand that India will not move forward with hatred among the communities. India will move with love and brotherhood and we have to live within it”, he said and added, “I urge the UP government to take back such orders and not spread hatred”.

Asked whether the situation in Jammu would have any effect on the forthcoming Assembly elections, Farooq said “We conducted elections in 1996 amid high terrorism and we formed the Government and ran that with big success for six years”.

“Today the situation is not that bad. If they postpone elections would be their weakness and that would expose their tall claims of peace as all parties including BJP are ready for elections in Jammu and Kashmir”, he added.