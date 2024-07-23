3 more minor girls rescued from human trafficking racket in Baramulla

Srinagar, July 22: Police have arrested two more persons allegedly involved in human trafficking and rescued three minor girls in Baramulla district.

Police has so far arrested four accused and rescued seven minor girls during the investigation of the case.

Police on Monday said that during the further investigation of case FIR No. 173/2024 under relevant sections of law registered in Police Station Baramulla, it was found that Ghulam Mohammad Khan, a resident of Narbal, and Manzoor Ahmad Shah of Janbazpora were also involved in the trafficking and exploitation of minor girls from outside the Union Territory.

The two were arrested and shifted to Police Station Baramulla.

“Three minor victim girls, who are from Rohingya, Burma, were also rescued,” police said.

On July 12, police arrested two persons from Baramulla, Shakeel Ahmad Bhat and Mehraj-u-Din Tantray, both residents of Baramulla, and rescued four minor girls during the initial investigation of the case.