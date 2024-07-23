back to top
    BJP will contest all assembly seats, form Govt in J&K: Koul

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    Srinagar, July 22: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will contest all the seats in the forthcoming Assembly election and form government in and , Organisational Secretary Ashok Koul said on Monday.

    “The BJP will contest the upcoming Assembly election and will perform well in all segments including in Kashmir valley”, Koul told media in north Kashmir's Bandipora.

    Koul claimed that BJP will win 50 plus seats in the upcoming Assembly election and will form a government in Jammu and Kashmir.

    “The government in Jammu and Kashmir after the Assembly election will be formed by the BJP”, he said and added “those who are claiming to form a government cannot deny our claim”.

    The BJP leader said whatever the results will emerge after elections would be in front of all of us.

    About the escalation in militant attacks in Jammu region, Koul said that “it is very unfortunate that our neighbouring country is trying to destabilize the situation which has been stabilized for the past four-five years”.

    He said they (Pakistan) are sending trained ex-army personnel to carry out attacks on Army and other security forces including police.

    He hoped that security forces including Army, Police and other agencies will deal with the situation and give such a reply to the enemy that they will never ever think to infiltrate to this side again.

    3 more minor girls rescued from human trafficking racket in Baramulla
    Undemocratic attempt made to throttle voice of PM: Modi slams Opposition
