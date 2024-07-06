back to top
Search
    JammuWoman drowns three injured as heavy rains lash Jammu
    JammuJammu KashmirLatest News

    Woman drowns three injured as heavy rains lash Jammu

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    Mendhar/, Jul 6: A woman drowned, and three people were injured in separate incidents as heavy rains lashed parts of Jammu overnight, officials said on Saturday.
    The deceased was identified as Rozi Kouser (30), they said.

    Kouser's body was recovered from a stream in Keri Kangra in the Gursai area of Mendhar sub-division in Poonch district on Friday night, the officials said.
    They said the cause of her death was not known immediately, but the area had witnessed heavy rains, and the woman might have slipped into the fast-flowing stream.
    In another incident, three people were injured when their mud-house collapsed due to heavy rains at village Hansu in the Kotliwala area of Udhampur district, the officials said.
    Heavy rains lashed parts of the Jammu region overnight, with Jammu city recording the highest 69.4 mm of rainfall, followed by 57.4 mm in the Udhampur district.
    Katra, the base camp for the pilgrims visiting Mata Vaishno Devi shrine, recorded 50.1 mm and Kathua district 53.6 mm of rainfall, the official said.
    The maximum temperature in Jammu was 30.9 degrees Celsius, which was 4.5 degrees below normal during this part of the season, the MeT spokesman said, adding that the minimum temperature was also 4.2 notches below normal at 21.6 degrees Celsius.
    Authorities have issued an advisory in the Jammu region, asking people to avoid water bodies given the wet forecast by the Met Department till July 10.

    Previous article
    5 JammuAndKashmir Judokas Make Indian Deaf Team For Asia Pacific Games In Tehran
    Next article
    Div Com Reviews Flood Preparedness In Jammu Division
    Northlines
    Northlines
    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

    Share post:

    Popular

    More like this
    Related

    Gear Up For Assembly Polls: BJP National President Nadda To Party Workers In Jammu

    Northlines Northlines -
    Jammu, Jul 6: BJP national president J P Nadda...

    Div Com Reviews Flood Preparedness In Jammu Division

    Northlines Northlines -
    Jammu, Jul 6: Divisional Commissioner Jammu Ramesh Kumar on...

    5 JammuAndKashmir Judokas Make Indian Deaf Team For Asia Pacific Games In Tehran

    Northlines Northlines -
    Jammu, Jul 6: Five specially abled (deaf) judokas from...

    Kulgam Encounter | Four Terrorists Killed, Operation Continues: Top Police Official

    Northlines Northlines -
    Srinagar, Jul 6: Four unidentified terrorists have been killed...

    thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

    Important Links

    © 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Gear Up For Assembly Polls: BJP National President Nadda To Party...

    Div Com Reviews Flood Preparedness In Jammu Division

    5 JammuAndKashmir Judokas Make Indian Deaf Team For Asia Pacific Games...