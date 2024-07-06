back to top
    5 JammuAndKashmir Judokas Make Indian Deaf Team For Asia Pacific Games In Tehran

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    , Jul 6: Five specially abled (deaf) judokas from Jammu and have made the region proud by making up the Indian Deaf Team to participate in the Tenth Asia Pacific Games scheduled for Tehran (Iran).

    As per the handout received here, nine judokas under the banner of the All Jammu and Kashmir Association of Deaf participated in the recent trials held in Indore, Madhya Pradesh.
    “Out of the nine, five judokas emerged victorious and were selected by the Indian Deaf Judoka team to be a part of the squad for the 10th Asia Pacific Deaf Games in Tehran, Iran, from October 16 to 28,” it read.
    As per the results, Rakesh Singh in below 66 kg and Sonam Chib in below 70 kg secured first place in their respective categories, Shikha Kumari in below 52 kg secured third place, and Rohit Kumar got third place in below 60 kg weight categories.
    The athletes are trained by Chief Coach Suraj Bhan Singh of J&K Sports Council at Maulana Azad Stadium, Jammu.
    Whereas Jatinder Singh, who got second place in the below 60-kg weight category, is trained by Coach Danish Sharma of the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board.
    The All Jammu and Kashmir Sports Association of Deaf, along with Jammu and Kashmir Sports Council officials, have congratulated the players and their coaches for the feat.

    Kulgam Encounter | Four Terrorists Killed, Operation Continues: Top Police Official
    Woman drowns three injured as heavy rains lash Jammu
    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

