    Kulgam Encounter | Four Terrorists Killed, Operation Continues: Top Police Official

    Srinagar, Jul 6: Four unidentified terrorists have been killed in an ongoing encounter in Chinnigam area of South 's Kulgam district on Saturday.

    A top police officer said that in the ongoing encounter four terrorists have been killed, Intense firing still going on. However their identification can be only ascertained once operation is over.
    Earlier, encounter broke out between terrorists and security forces in Chinnigam area after a specific input was received by the security forces.
    In another encounter which took place in Mudergham area of Kulgam, one army soldier was martyred in intial exchange of fire. So far no information has been recieved about any militant death in the encounter.

