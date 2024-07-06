Div Com Reviews Flood Preparedness In Jammu Division

Jammu, Jul 6: Divisional Commissioner Jammu Ramesh Kumar on Saturday chaired a meeting to review the flood related preparations of concerned departments and district administrations in Jammu Division.



Deputy Commissioners of districts of Jammu Division, SSP Jammu, Commandant SDRF, Chief Engineers of Jal Shakti Jammu, I&FC Jammu, PMGSY Jammu, MED senior officials from UEED, NHIDCL, BRO and other concerned agencies attended the meeting in person and virtually.

The Div Com sought the details of the preparations made by the respective districts and departments in view of the onset of Monsoon.

The District Administrations were asked to establish a Joint Control Room with representatives from concerned departments and executing agencies for swift response in case of any flood like situation arising in their areas. He called for identification of vulnerable spots and flood prone areas while taking adequate measures to avoid losses.

The Concerned District Administrations were asked to hold a meeting of stakeholder departments and authorities of Dams, water bodies and Hydro Electric Power stations for necessary plans and preparations. The Div Com asked for issuing timely warning and advance alerts regarding rising water level and release of water from HEPs to the habitants near water bodies and vulnerable locations.

To provide timely and swift response to any emergent situation, the Div Com directed for strategic placing of equipment, machinery and relief material in the respective districts.

Commandant SDRF Jammu was asked to keep his teams and machinery ready to react on a short notice.

Reviewing the preparations in Jammu, the Div Com asked the Jammu Municipal Corporation to ensure cleaning of all the nallahs and underground drainage channels so that they are not clogged.

Directions were also issued to NHIDCL to make arrangements for clearing of Jammu Akhnoor road and Jammu Srinagar National Highway. They were asked to construct water drainage channels to avoid water logging.

The Div Com also reviewed the road clearance status in Paddar, Kishtwar and directed the BRO and DC Kishtwar to make the road through at the earliest.