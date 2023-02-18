With top facilities, Govt to procure 200 e-buses for Jammu, Srinagar

Electrical buses will have digital payment, on-boarding, live tracking, to be made operation from April: CEO Jammu Smart City Limited

Owais Gul

Srinagar, Feb 17 (KNO): The Jammu and Kashmir administration has procured 200 e-buses—100 each for twin cities of Jammu and Srinagar with the government stating that the e-buses are expected to ply on the roads from April this year.

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Jammu Smart City Limited (JSCL) Rahul Yadav said that a total of 200 e-buses are being procured. “The electrical buses with AC and heating facility with CCTV are being procured and are expected to be made operational from April this year,” he said.

He said that TATA Company has been given the contract for it, saying that the electrical buses will have digital payment through National Common Mobility Card (NCMC). “The payment for electric buses and Metro will be done through NCMC. Besides, the electrical buses will also have digital on-boarding facility, live tracking so that the people can be aware about the timing of arrival of buses,” he said.

CEO Jammu Smart City Limited said that land has been provided to TATA where a depot is being built at present. “The electrical buses are being made operational on a service contract for 12 years with TATA company,” he said—(KNO)